Good Morning, Freedom Fighters... What a Beautiful Morning it is in the Garden -- ALASKA

Good Morning, Freedom Fighters... What a Beautiful Morning it is in the Garden.. We were supposed to be gardeners of this beautiful garden We have inherited.. But instead, we have chemically neutered it within the past one hundred years until everything is dying now.... We are surrounded in every state. By dead and dying trees. Please save the garden... It's all we have..





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf





