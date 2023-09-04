Neil Oliver: United Nations THREATENING national sovereignty as world approaches breaking point

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GBNews | United Nations THREATENING national sovereignty as world approaches breaking point
#NeilOliver #AGENDA 21
'We can easily make a mistake in saying "these NGOs are the problem", really we have to look at our politicians.'
Neil Oliver asks Head of Policy at MCC Brussels, Jacob Reynolds, if the United Nations' plan signals the end of national sovereignty.
