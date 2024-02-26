POUNDING UKRAINIAN REAR, RUSSIAN ARMY ADVANCES ON ALL FRONTLINES

The third year of the full-scale war in Ukraine has begun. The Russian military continues offensive operations in all directions on the frontlines, destroying Ukrainian military infrastructure in rear areas, while the Ukrainian army went on the defensive, losing international support in the process.

On the night of February 26, another massive Russian combined attack struck Ukrainian military facilities throughout the country. Russian strikes targeted points of accommodation of Ukrainian military personnel and military-industrial facilities in the Sumy and Poltava regions. Local authorities confirmed numerous strikes in the city of Kharkiv. In Dnipro the targets reportedly included the machine-building plant and the local airfield. The Kanatovo airfield in the Kirovograd region also came under another attack. Closer to the frontlines, a new wave of explosions thundered in Chuguev and Pokrovks and Kupyansk.

Russian precision strikes continue on a daily basis, which makes it possible to destroy Ukrainian reserves and deter the maneuvers of the Ukrainian military on the battlefields.

As a result, the Russian advance on the front does not stop. To the west of Artyomovsk, Russian forces launched an assault on Ivanovskoe. Clashes are already reportedly ongoing in the central part of the village. The Ukrainian military was forced to retreat to the western outskirts of the settlement. At the same time, Russian forces expanded their zone of control in the forest area on the outskirts of Chasov Yar, threatening the Ukrainian garrison with an upcoming assault of their large stronghold there.

After their victory in Avdeevka, Russian forces are finishing the mop up operation in the city without stopping their advance in the region, pushing the Ukrainian army to the west. The Russian military is securing their positions in the recently captured villages of Stepovoe, Lastochkino and Severnoe, where the remaining Ukrainian forces continue attempts to counterattack on the outskirts. According to preliminary reports by both Russian and Ukrainian military sources, Russian assault groups have reached the village of Tonenkoe, where clashes are already ongoing on the eastern streets.

This village is located on the main line of the Ukrainian defense which is in the chain of settlements west of Avdeevka. In the case of a Russian breakthrough there, the Russian troops will face almost no obstacles to advance about 10 kilometers to the west and take control of large territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

At the same time, the Russian military is taking back positions it lost during the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russian forces gained a foothold on the southern outskirts of Rabotino and continue attacks in the center of the village, where there are at least some large buildings to hide in during the operations in the ruins. The Ukrainian stronghold was withdrawn to the cemetery north of the village, from where they attempt counterattacks.

https://southfront.press/russian-army-advances-on-all-frontlines/