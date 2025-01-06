ET Interest in Nuclear Weapons James Bartley Commentary 100

Download at: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/01/05/et-interest-in-nuclear-weapons/





In the latest edition of Bartley’s Commentaries on the Cosmic Wars, James Bartley discusses the fallacy of drones being used to search for radiological weapons and suitcase nukes. James discusses at length the activities of the Nuclear Emergency Support Team of the Department of Energy. James talks about the long history of ET interest in nuclear weapons as well as the likelihood of open warfare between rival ET groups.





James also discusses Dr. Tsien Hsue-Shen who was trained at Caltech and was a co-founder of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory as well as a member of the Air Force Scientific Advisory Board under Dr. Theodore Von Karman. Dr. Hsue-Shen was arguably the world’s leading expert on Missiles and Missile Development. He worked on classified projects for the U.S. Army’s Bureau of Ordinance and actually inspected the V2 Assembly Plant beneath the Harz Mountains in Germany and debriefed Dr. Werner Von Braun. Deported under questionable circumstances back to China, he quickly developed the modern-day Communist Chinese Missile Development program which now threatens the West.