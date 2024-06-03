U. T. Arboretum: Spring in Tennessee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video displays photographs that I took on a daytrip with my daughter, Anna, and her sons, Ian and Keith, and my son, Christopher. It was a lovely Spring afternoon as we explored the beauty of the natural world in one of our favorite places: University of Tennessee Arboretum, located just a few miles from my home town, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. This video reminds us of the unique places in America that we should always treasure and protect.