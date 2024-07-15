© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was Donald Trump SAVED by a Saint Michael?
In a shocking twist, a would-be assassin’s attempt on Donald Trump may have been thwarted by divine intervention. Fr. Altman reveals the miraculous events leading to Trump placing a statue of St. Michael the Archangel on his bedside table. Could this powerful protector have saved Trump’s life? Discover the incredible story behind this divine connection.
Watch the full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/miracle-st-michael-statue-on-donald-trumps-bedside-table-fr-altman-tells-the-story/