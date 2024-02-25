Judge Napolitano on Trump's NY & GA Cases; says Fani Willis should step down from case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Friday's "Wake Up America," Judge Andrew Napolitano comments on the NY trial and outlandish verdict handed down, and on the GA case, says he believes Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade will be removed from the case against Donald Trump.