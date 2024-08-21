BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“COVID” turned on a fire with something in people, but not a coronavirus.
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
312 views • 8 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Dr. Judy Mikovits (USA): Really covid 19 means disease. Coronavirus, let's just say coronavirus infectious disease, or coronavirus disease. So the disease clearly doesn't satisfy Koch's Postulates for having SARSCoV2 or any other single coronavirus being the causative agent. It hasn't been isolated from sick people. So if you're a causative agent, every person with evidence of the virus, meaning that PCR or an antibody serology, every person with evidence of the virus has to have the disease. We all know we've just talked about, essentially, 99.8% of the people with the virus are actually healthy people that have no disease. So it doesn't satisfy Koch's Postulates of infection being a causative agent for disease. SARSCoV2 does not cause covid 19. Yes, we know lots of people that are sick with comorbidities, other inflammatory diseases. We've turned on a fire with something in these people, but it's not a coronavirus.


Dr. Alexandra Henrion-Caude (France): So Charlie, watch out on this point, because we clearly conquer on the fact that if you are found to be positive, you have not to panic in any ways, because you have 90% chances of having nothing at all just to be PCR positive. So, you know, relax....


Dr Dolores Cahill (Ireland): Charlie, maybe I could just jump in. There's kind of two interesting things from Ireland. One is that our HSE, our Health Service Executive, they test for coronaviruses, right? And so they you know that the common cold is a coronavirus, but they report the government and the Departments of Health are reporting the results as covid19 disease, right? So they're not the same.

10/21/2020 - Full session replay with Charle’s Angels: https://rumble.com/v2o177i-charles-angels-alexandra-henrion-caude-dolores-cahill-and-judy-mikovits.html

Keywords
healthnewsliestruthviruscoronamikovitscovidcahillhenrion caude
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy