“COVID” turned on a fire with something in people, but not a coronavirus.

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Dr. Judy Mikovits (USA): Really covid 19 means disease. Coronavirus, let's just say coronavirus infectious disease, or coronavirus disease. So the disease clearly doesn't satisfy Koch's Postulates for having SARSCoV2 or any other single coronavirus being the causative agent. It hasn't been isolated from sick people. So if you're a causative agent, every person with evidence of the virus, meaning that PCR or an antibody serology, every person with evidence of the virus has to have the disease. We all know we've just talked about, essentially, 99.8% of the people with the virus are actually healthy people that have no disease. So it doesn't satisfy Koch's Postulates of infection being a causative agent for disease. SARSCoV2 does not cause covid 19. Yes, we know lots of people that are sick with comorbidities, other inflammatory diseases. We've turned on a fire with something in these people, but it's not a coronavirus.





Dr. Alexandra Henrion-Caude (France): So Charlie, watch out on this point, because we clearly conquer on the fact that if you are found to be positive, you have not to panic in any ways, because you have 90% chances of having nothing at all just to be PCR positive. So, you know, relax....





Dr Dolores Cahill (Ireland): Charlie, maybe I could just jump in. There's kind of two interesting things from Ireland. One is that our HSE, our Health Service Executive, they test for coronaviruses, right? And so they you know that the common cold is a coronavirus, but they report the government and the Departments of Health are reporting the results as covid19 disease, right? So they're not the same.

10/21/2020 - Full session replay with Charle’s Angels: https://rumble.com/v2o177i-charles-angels-alexandra-henrion-caude-dolores-cahill-and-judy-mikovits.html

