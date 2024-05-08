BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BIRD FLU? THIS MIGHT BE THE NEXT BIG NOTHING VIRUS...
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
163 views • 12 months ago

They're laying it on thick in this propaganda.

More than half of cats around the first Texas dairy farm to test positive for bird flu this spring died after drinking raw milk from the infected cows, scientists reported this week, offering a window into a toll the virus has taken during its unprecedented spread through the cattle industry.

The report, published Tuesday in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Emerging Infectious Diseases journal, chronicles the early investigation by veterinarians and academic laboratories into a disease that started spreading through cows across the region earlier this year.

Cats at the Texas farm had been fed raw milk from cows that turned out to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI H5N1. A day after the farm first started noticing cows were getting sick, the cats started getting sick too. By the end, more than half of the cats had died.

Sources (thanks to the sub who sent this!)

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cats-died-after-drinking-milk-bird-flu-infected-cows/

https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/30/7/24-0508_article

Movie clips: Scary Movie 2, Nacho Libre

https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=I47floRRAFs

Dr. Fauci PCR interview clip

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_Vy6fgaBPE&list=PLkqk1YgafmagBXJzkGgX59Hk8Rp_9m433&index=16&pp=gAQBiAQB

Music: Ted Nugent - Cat Scratch Fever

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
hoaxbird fluavian
