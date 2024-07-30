BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Stanley Plotkin, Godfather of Vaccines, Under Oath Admits the True Horrific Vaccine Ingredients
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
2
386 views • 9 months ago

Dr Robert Young

Aborted Fetal Cells and Vaccines

Aborted fetal cells and vaccines - a scandal much bigger than Pfizer's whistleblower ever imagined. Recently, Pfizer whistleblower Melissa Strickler, a manufacturing quality auditor for the company, exposed some of their internal emails. She was horrified by the information they contained and spoke with Project Veritas about what she had uncovered - the use of fetal cells from aborted babies to test their COVID-19 vaccine. This is some of what top management wrote:

"From the perspective of corporate affairs,” [Pfizer Senior Director of Worldwide Research Vanessa] Gelman wrote in one email, “we want to avoid having the information on fetal cells floating out there … The risk of communicating this right now outweighs any potential benefit we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take this information and use it in ways we may not want out there. In another email exchange between Advait Badkar, senior director of the Novel Delivery Technologies group within Pfizer’s Biotherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences organization, Gelman can be seen admitting to Badkar that, “One or more cell lines with an origin that can be traced back to human fetal tissue has been used in laboratory tests associated with the vaccine program.” She warned him that, “We have been trying as much as possible to not mention the fetal cell lines.”

Keywords
vaccinesdnageneticsabortedfetal cellschildhood vaccinescovidmrnastanely plotkin
