SO, IS ANYONE GONNA STRAIGHTEN OUT THE OWEN SHROYER STORY?
32 views • 09/22/2023

Owen SHROYER was on probation... W a suspended sentence. And a court order to stay out of DC and some stipulations regarding that, that he agreed to. He was seen on TV by the judge that sentenced him. And revoked him. That's what I have been able to gather. If you have something to add, go for it. But y'all, we don't need to add bullshit. It only makes us look desperate when we have every card we need. No reason to be dishonest and once again, its Infowars doing it, it wpuld appear, by not just straightening out the situation knpwing full well ots being misconstrued. It's the same play the last uses btw. . Hit  meeee! Robbanksinc@protonmail com

