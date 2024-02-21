Paul Preston Tells About Chinese Men Practice Shooting In America And Talks About State Compacts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Preston, the president of the New California State movement reveals that there are Chinese military men in America practicing the shooting of guns in our national forests which is a preliminary revelation for what the future holds for most Americans. Paul also talks about the compact between the states and the federal government.