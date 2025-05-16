💔UNICEF estimates between 3,000-4,000 children in Gaza have had one or more limbs amputated - more than anywhere else in the world

💔🇵🇸#UNICEF estimates that between 3,000 and 4,000 children in #Gaza have had one or more limbs amputated.

That small tract of earth is now home to more child amputees per inhabitant than anywhere else in the world.

BREAKING — Operation Gideon’s Chariots is underway

Israeli forces have launched a full-scale assault on Gaza by land, sea, and air.

In the last hour:

— Heavy airstrikes & artillery across northern/central Gaza

— IDF columns entering northern Gaza

— Navy bombarding the coast

— Helicopters over Khan Yunis

— “Shaping operations” confirmed

Unlike past campaigns, Israel plans to retain control of captured territory, displace civilians south, and possibly facilitate their relocation abroad.

Aid distribution will now be run directly by the IDF.

The stated goals: defeat Hamas, secure the release of 59 hostages, and replace international aid with Israeli-run distribution hubs.

The name says it all.

Operation Gideon (1948) was a key part of the Nakba — the Haganah’s northern offensive that cleared Palestinian communities from Baysan and the Galilee, as part of Plan Dalet, to establish Jewish demographic dominance.

Today’s Gideon’s Chariots aims to do the same in Gaza:

Clear the north. Hold the land. Break resistance.

The biblical Gideon led 300 men in a divinely sanctioned purge, chosen not for strength, but obedience.

More occupation with messianic branding.... and historical repetition.

Jerusalem Brigade operate in the northern Gaza Strip.