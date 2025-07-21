BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gaza: ‘Israeli forces Targeted civilians’ waiting for food aid near Zikim area
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 2 months ago

‘Israeli forces TARGETED civilians’ waiting for aid near Zikim area — Palestinian Red Crescent 

Adds its Saraya Field Hospital received ‘95 injured individuals, including several in critical condition’.

Adding from Iran:

🚨 E3 ‘liable for compensation and reparation to Iran’ – FM Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has sent a detailed letter to UN  Secretary‑General António Guterres, the Security Council president, EU High Representative  Kaja  Kallas and other UNSC members, arguing that France, Germany and the UK (the E3) no longer have legal standing to trigger JCPOA or UNSC 2231 mechanisms.

📍 Araghchi says the E3 have “relinquished” their status as JCPOA participants by:

🔸 Backing Israel’s “unprovoked and illegal military aggression” against Iran

🔸 Endorsing the US “maximum pressure” policy

🔸 Failing to fulfill economic and financial commitments under the deal

⚠️ The letter states that this conduct renders the E3 “liable for compensation and reparation to Iran” and leaves them with “no legal, moral or political ground” to invoke the Dispute Resolution Mechanism. Araghchi adds that, rather than bringing claims at the Security Council, E3 leaders should face international tribunals for “complicity in war crimes.”

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy