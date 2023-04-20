Dozens of Spanish Military Vehicles Arrived in Germany and Rushed to Ukraine

Previously, Spain had sent six Leopard 2 tanks in its military aid package to Ukraine and they have arrived in Ukraine. The six Leopard 2 tanks donated by Spain to Kyiv have arrived at the port of Santander, in the north of the country, as the US and its Western allies send military supplies to strengthen Ukraine's defenses. According to reports circulating, Spanish Leopard 2 Tanks will be deployed to the Ukrainian frontline at the end of April to directly repel Russian troops. Spanish media also reported that this delivery of military vehicles was the second delivery of military vehicles to the Ukrainian Army from Spain in the last six months. Earlier in September, Madrid also handed over 20 M113 armored vehicles to Kyiv. It will also be used alongside the Leopard 2 tank. For now, Spain has donated dozens of military vehicles and thousands of ammunition to Ukraine which have now entered German territory and will be directly deployed to Ukraine. Not just Spain, Kyiv has secured promises from some of its Western allies to send modern battlefield tanks to help fend off a Russian invasion as Moscow steps up its efforts to make headway in eastern Ukraine.

