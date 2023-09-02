BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sen. Moore: Lawmakers must do THIS to Stop Trump Persecution in GA
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
37 views • 09/02/2023

The Georgia legislature has an obligation to investigate and defund the rogue prosecutor persecuting President Donald Trump and 18 of his associates by calling an emergency special session, explained Georgia Senator Colton Moore (R) in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. This "constitutional crisis" with echoes of "Nazi Germany" has national implications and demands an urgent response from the legislature, he added. On a systemic level, Senator Moore, whose district includes about 200,000 constituents, said major changes such as reform of the grand jury process are needed.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
trumppersecutionindictmentcolton moore
