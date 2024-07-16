Is Robert O. Young A Respected Research Scientist & Doctor or A Quack?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Ben Johnson, DO, MD, NMD and the star doctor in the world renowned documentary, 'The Secret' shares his testimony concerning the truth about the scientific work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young CPT, MSc, DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner!
Watch, listen, learn and share your testimony of the truth about one of the greatest scientists and doctors of our time according to many conventionally trained scientists and medical doctors, including clients and patients from around the World!
To learn more of the truth about the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young go to: www.drrobertyoung.com/blog - www.phmiracleretreat.com - www.phmiracleproducts.com