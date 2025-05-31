BrightLearn - Natural Cancer Cures: The Definitive Guide to Using Dietary Supplements to Fight and Prevent Cancer by the health experts of The Doctors' Prescription for Healthy Living magazine

The book "Natural Cancer Cures: The Definitive Guide to Using Dietary Supplements to Fight and Prevent Cancer" by the health experts of The Doctors' Prescription for Healthy Living magazine explores a variety of natural remedies and dietary supplements that have shown promise in fighting and preventing cancer. One of the highlighted remedies is Flor-Essence, an eight-herb formula with a history rooted in traditional Ojibway healing practices, which has been reported to relieve pain, reduce tumor size and increase survival rates, even in terminal cases. Another key supplement is maitake mushrooms, known for their beta-D-glucan content, which can inhibit tumor growth, stimulate the immune system and kill cancer cells. The book also discusses the benefits of systemic enzymes, which break down harmful proteins and regenerate healthy tissues and IP6 with inositol, a compound that blocks the enzyme PI-3 kinase involved in cancer cell growth. Additionally, the book covers the immune-boosting properties of cat's claw, the anticancer effects of flaxseeds and their lignans and the cancer-fighting potential of fish oil rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Other notable supplements include Prostabel, which promotes prostate cell health, ReaLBuild, which supports platelet production during chemotherapy and oligodynamic silver, which offers a safe alternative to antibiotics by penetrating bacterial membranes and blocking cell replication.

