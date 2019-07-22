Day 22 of Vacation 2019 July 22, 2019

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we started out looking to visit a functioning windmill and ended up in Vlissingen today, the farthest west point of the Netherlands and we ran across a cool restaurant playground for he kids and got to eat raw fish, not at all like Sushi let me tell you! We walked all over a dike and got to see a couple of beaches, a few dams and lots of windmills.
