© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Microwave Endgame from Jail
Could electromagnetic frequencies be mistaken for a virus?
In 2012, intelligence mentioned a microwave weapon capable of harming without a trace. It's a startling claim, conjuring images of sci-fi horror, yet it stirs an unsettling question: Could some ailments blamed on viruses be linked to EMF exposure instead?
Microwave technology, while renowned for communication advancements, has raised health concerns, notably radiation effects mimicking illness symptoms. Mainstream science often explores one narrative, yet several fringe studies suspect environmental factors. Is it time to scrutinize the invisible waves surrounding us?
Stay curious, and consider broadening your understanding beyond surface-level answers. What patterns are overlooked in the electromagnetic dance of daily life?