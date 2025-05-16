BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
10 min Pasta Salad HACK
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
21 followers
4 views • 4 months ago

⚠️ Would you believe I made pasta salad in just TEN MINUTES?! And nope, I didn’t sprint to the deli! This creamy, dreamy, zesty bowl of shelf-stable magic only costs about $2.50 a person and will make your taste buds do a happy dance. I’m MJ, founder of LoadedPotato.org—your official refrigerator eliminator—and I make tasty meals using ONLY pantry-friendly ingredients. Yup, if it can live on a shelf, it can live in my belly.

This pasta salad is LOADED with flavor—like tangy banana peppers, juicy tomatoes, savory sausage, crispy bacon bits, and alllll the olives (aka my childhood obsession). I’ve got four teenagers, so you know my portions aren’t baby-sized. My time-saving noodle hack? Just soak 'em ahead and flash with boiling water—boom! Dinner in TEN. MINUTES. 😱

Wanna feed 5–20 people without losing your sanity (or spending a fortune)? Head to LoadedPotato.org for this recipe, full meal plans, and my auto grocery calculator that tells you exactly what to buy and even adds it to your cart. 🛒 It’s all free! Watch the full video, follow me for more shelf-stable sorcery, and let’s keep your fridge EMPTY and your belly FULL. 🎉


✨ Fun & colorful pantry vibes:

🥗 Dinner in 10 minutes



💸 Just $2.50 a person



😋 No fridge needed



🧂 So flavorful!



🛒 Auto grocery calculator



🧼 Less dishes!



🔥 No stovetop drama



🧑‍🍳 Kid-tested, mom-approved



⏱️ Perfect for busy nights





https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/pasta-salad


Keywords
easy meal preppasta saladshelf stable recipesquick pasta saladshelf stable pasta saladpantry pasta saladeasy dinner ideano fridge mealspotluck pasta saladpasta salad for partybudget friendly mealscanned food recipeloaded potato pasta saladquick family dinnerpasta salad with sausagesummer pasta saladmom dinner hackmeal ideas for busy momspantry cooking10 minute dinner
