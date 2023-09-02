The Reason The System Banned Ivermectin | The First TV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Pierre Kory's book, "The War on Ivermectin" showed the groundbreaking medical cover-up of alternative treatments to Covid-19. The medical system was quick to shut down, sometimes outright banning, the use of ivermectin for the treatment of Covid. If there were prominent alternative treatments from the vaccine, it would steal pharmaceutical profits and lose its emergency authorization.