BGMCTV P173 Parash 15 Bo (Go) Sh’mot/Exodus 10:1-13:16





After the death of the firstborn of the king,





there is release of HIS people from the earthly bondage





Sh’mot/Exodus 11 -





Pharaoh had told Moshe to get out of his presence (Exo_10:28), and Moshe had promised this should be the last time he would trouble him, yet he resolves to say out what he had to say, before he left him; accordingly, we have in this chapter, I. The instructions God had given to Moshe, which he was now to pursue (Exo_11:1, Exo_11:2), together with the interest Israel and Moshe had in the esteem of the Egyptians (Exo_11:3). II. The last message Moshe delivered to Pharaoh, concerning the death of the firstborn (Exo_11:4-8). III. A repetition of the prediction of Pharaoh's hardening his heart (Exo_11:9), and the event answering to it (Exo_11:10).





The final Plague Death of the first born. Makat b'chorot Death of the Firstborn!





Yehovah shows He is the Lord of life. He took the life of every firstborn in the land of Egypt. From the first born person to the first born animal. This shows that no living thing can escape the wrath or the blessing of Yehovah.





