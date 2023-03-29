MATT GAETZ: There will be no increase in the debt limit without significant spending cuts.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we are sending a clear message to Joe Biden: there will be no increase in the debt limit without significant spending cuts.
House Republicans have laid out a budget plan that does not cut Social Security or Medicare, but that attacks a woke and weaponized government that hurts the economic security of the American people.
