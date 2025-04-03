TARIFFS 💲 EXPLAINED

👉M-Û-R-Č-H👈 - People are freaking out and overreacting to the tariffs because they are NOT informed.





This gentlemen explains.





“I think it could be the best thing that has happened to this country in 135 years….in 1890 there was no sales tax, there was no income tax, there was no property tax, there was only tariffs on what was coming into the country and in 1890, the Congress had to convene a special commission to figure out what to do with the surplus money.”





Will it happen overnight? Nope. It will take time but as other countries start feeling the pinch or the loss of the American market, a real free trade market will emerge and prices will come down.





President Trump will not flinch first.





Source: https://x.com/TheEXECUTlONER_/status/1907422753633771682





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9ploha [thanks to https://scm-solution.com/trump-tariffs-a-look-back-and-next-plan-in-2025/ 🖲]





"If any citizen of the United States shall accept, claim, receive, or retain any title of nobility or honour, or shall without the consent of Congress, accept and retain any present, pension, office, or emolument of any kind whatever, from any emperor, king, prince, or foreign power, such person shall cease to be a citizen of the United States, and shall be incapable of holding any office of trust or profit under them, or either of them."





https://tona13.blogspot.com/





One must comprehend of the COLOSSAL BAIT AND SWITCH perpetrated upon We The People ever since the multi pronged attack of the Federal Reserve, the advent of taxation [instead of tariffs, which required the burden of consuming resources to be placed upon our backs], and corporations being given the 'rights' of a 'person'.





