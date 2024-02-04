© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #356 Canada Content
1. 5:50 Tucker Carlson visits Alberta. Justin Trudeau and Cabinet lose their minds
2. 46:03 Canadian Court Rules that use of Emergencies Act against Convoy, violated Charter.
3. 1:17:24 Joe Rogan endorses Pierre Poilievre for Prime Minister
4. 1:32:50 50 Year Old Transgender Swam against Teens in Barrie, Ont
5. 1:54:41 Alberta to Introduce Parental Bill of Rights Bill to Alberta similar to what Saskatchewan did
6. 2:16:36 5 Hockey Players from 2018 National Junior Team Under Investigation for Sexual Assault
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts