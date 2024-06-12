Who is Dr Judy Mikovits? With Patrick Bet David

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Patrick Bet David: My guest today is Dr. Judy Mikovits. Her background just so you know, in just over 20 years, she went from entry level lab technician to the Director of the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms; at the National Cancer Institute, where she discovered some unique info about retroviruses in vaccine. Just two books out. One of them came out in 2017 called the "Plague, One Scientist Intrepid’s Search for the Truth about Human Retroviruses and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, autism and other diseases". Right now. It's ranked number one on Amazon under “Forensic Medicine,” and her second book that just came out, I believe, April 14 of 2020, I think 10 days ago, "Plague Of Corruption, Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science". Her first press sold literally in a few hours. It's number one, number one ranked right now on Kindle Amazon, on “AIDS,” number one book on “AIDS” and number one Kindle book for “Virology.” And that's by Simon and Schuster.

And the reason why I say by Simon and Schuster is because I am writing and publishing a book through Simon and Schuster. When you write a book through Simon and Schuster, there comes a phase where their attorneys read everything you write. And then they ask you saying, Do you have proof of this? Do you have proof of that? Do you have proof of this? Because Simon and Schuster has to protect what you're writing about. Because many times when you're writing, there are lawsuits. So if somebody self publishes a book, it's a different story versus you go into a company like Simon and Schuster, that publishes a book I say, say that, for the viewers to know the credibility of my guest today. She was awarded graduate student in the year 1991. She cooperated with the FBI during an investigation of Dr. Anthony Fauci, which we'll get to that. She was a fugitive on the ride hiding on a boat for four days. Her story sounds more like a movie, but it's a actual real life story. Having said that, Dr. Judy Mikovits. Thanks for being a guest on Valuetainment today.

Dr Judy Mikovits: Nice to be here Pat.

Patrick Bet David: Here's some names Deborah Birx.

Dr Judy Mikovits: Scarf lady, okay. She a buffoon. She's committed crimes in the 80s, and HIV against the military. And I mean, they destroyed families. She's right there doing the same thing. She knows that there's no such thing as asymptomatic carriers. Oh, so we'll let you go we'll do a release and we'll let everybody out of their house and then don't get too far because as soon as the summer is over, it's coming back. No, if you have antibodies, you’re immune! Stop this! Why are you redefining immunology? Because you can and it covers up your crime. So this is more of the same, she should have been convicted a long time ago along with Robert Redfield of the CDC, they perpetrated these frauds, in HIV AIDS in the 80s and 90s.

Patrick Bed David: Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr Judy Mikovits: Again, treason is what he should be charged with, and he should go right now. As far as all of the money the last slide of that Truth About Cancer talk was all of these things be closed, give the people the money, you still reorganize all of HHS Health and Human Services and start over. We'll rebalance the budget, quickly, and the victims of these crimes will get restored and we can use these health measures that all those brilliant people at the NIH have done for 40 years to bring about a new health for our country like we've never seen before.

