US defends Israeli "double-tap" strike on Nasser Hospital

At the UN Security Council, U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea defended Israel’s double-tap strike on journalists, medics, and rescue workers at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital on August 25, claiming “the IDF concluded six Hamas members – one of whom had participated in the October 7th attacks – were killed when the IDF struck the site Hamas was using to monitor troops at the hospital.”
She praised the “prompt nature” of Israel’s “investigation” and urged Security Council members who condemned the strike to instead condemn Hamas’ “continued use of civilian infrastructure.”
Source @Drop Site News
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!