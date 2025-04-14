Real ID and the Mark Of The Beast-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 14 2025

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, this is what Ron Paul has said about Real ID. “The REAL ID Act establishes a national ID card by mandating that states include certain minimum identification standards on driver’s licenses. It contains no limits on the government’s power to impose additional standards. Indeed, it gives authority to the Secretary of Homeland Security to unilaterally add requirements as he sees fit. Supporters claim it is not a national ID because it is voluntary. However, any state that opts out will automatically make non-persons out of its citizens. The citizens of that state will be unable to have any dealings with the federal government because their ID will not be accepted. They will not be able to fly or to take a train. In essence, in the eyes of the federal government they will cease to exist. It is absurd to call this voluntary.” Y’all get that? Sure hope so. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we bring you up to speed on the preparation of the United States of America to join the Beast system.



