2023 U.S. Open Highlights: Round 2, Extended Action from The Los Angeles Country Club
Creative SA
Creative SA
1 follower
19 views • 11/10/2023

The action at The Los Angeles Country Club heated up on Friday along with the weather. Wyndham Clark jumped into a lead during the afternoon window, but Rickie Fowler had the last word, continuing his impressive stretch of play to begin the 2023 U.S. Open. Fowler carded a 68 to go along with his 62 on Thursday and is alone in first place going into the weekend.

Keywords
