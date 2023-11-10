2023 U.S. Open Highlights: Round 2, Extended Action from The Los Angeles Country Club

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The action at The Los Angeles Country Club heated up on Friday along with the weather. Wyndham Clark jumped into a lead during the afternoon window, but Rickie Fowler had the last word, continuing his impressive stretch of play to begin the 2023 U.S. Open. Fowler carded a 68 to go along with his 62 on Thursday and is alone in first place going into the weekend.