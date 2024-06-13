CTP S1EJun2024VideoOnlySpecial (20240613) "Old Testament relevance" Full Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S1EJun2024VideoOnlySpecial 43m 41s
CTP S1EJun2024VideoOnlySpecial SHOW NOTES ( watch (Thu Jun 13 2024 and thereafter) at Bitchute, Brighteon, Rumble, YouTube, @JLenardDetroit channels only
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1EJun2024VideoOnlySpecial) The Bible - What it says, What it doesn't say, and is Old Testament still valid? The Bible, in full context, not twisting/warping trying to add things to make ourselves feel better about things in the World today. Not allowing Atheist attempts at "Separation FROM Church TO State" and Fascistic tyrannical governance replacing our God given Rights and FREEDOM. Separating you from BIBLE being to your Guide, to Government edicts of who, what, you will be and con say/do.
CTP VIDEO ONLY SHOW SPECIAL RELEASE