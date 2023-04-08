The planned destruction of the USA dollar...

What would happen if the dollar collapsed? The same governments that brought us `covid` are now working together to destroy the US dollar. Biden was chosen and installed to lead the USA to destruction. Largely because of Western sanctions and being excluded from much of the global financial system, Russians have turned to the yuan as the currency of choice. It has replaced the US dollar as the most traded currency in the country, with almost all the big banks offering services and deposits in the yuan. But more countries want to de-dollarise not because it is economically sound, but to escape the clutches of the gangsterism of US foreign policy, which in the past two decades has weaponised its global dollar dominance with increasing abandon.

Forget international law and trade rules; the US now slaps sanctions on individuals, companies and countries at will, and freezes them out of the global financial system at the drop of a hat. But that’s not all; it now feels free to tell countries and companies around the world who they can and cannot trade with. This was all done by design. Russia, the USA and China are all agreeing to this destruction because they all want to bring in the Digital Currency and the New World Order. What will it mean for the american people? Poverty overnight. All savings gone. This will then spread worldwide. They managed to spread `covid` and lockdowns worldwide, so it shouldn`t be too difficult to do this.

