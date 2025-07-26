9 - Don't Nuke Grandma!

Following our war special last episode, this time the Unknowns don their radiation suits to take on the version with hugely destructive nuclear weapons. Yes, we´re talking nuclear survival here, with handy tips on how to live through The Big One.

Fortunately, we have our own expert-once-removed on hand, with Keel sharing advice from his health physicist brother. The Unknowns are surprised to hear that this expert advice doesn’t involve hiding under a hastily removed door, or under a desk (or, taking inspiration from Fauci, under two desks), nor even putting your head between your legs and kissing your sorry ass goodbye.

Instead, we need to focus on securing shelter, storable food and a water supply, staying calm, removing contaminated clothes and avoiding open windows. And you might want to move away from big cities, military bases, Ukraine and other possible targets. We might be able to achieve most of these aims by stripping off and hiding at the bottom of Toons’ well; but don’t forget your iodine tablets down there. And keep an eye on the weather too, though preferably not by turning on CNN.

In the end survival may come down to luck, being in the right place at the right time, and may also depend on steely eyed missile men keeping their cool and not necessarily following orders blindly. But we all agree that vaccines and boosters against nuclear fallout should be avoided at all costs.









Unknowns featured this week: Keel, Terry, Ashley, Stella, Toons, Bruce and the in-car Jackye.





Useful links:





⁠You Are Loved Store⁠- Jackye’s online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Propaganda Report, with ⁠Brad Binkley⁠ and ⁠Monica Perez⁠ - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ – freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.

⁠Trinity and Beyond⁠ – The documentary recommended by Stella on “The history of nuclear weapons between 1945 until 1963”.

On The Beach – ⁠The Nevil Shute novel⁠, and the subsequent ⁠film⁠ recommended by Terry.









