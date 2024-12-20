© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Public outrage over insane House spending bill forces traitorous Speaker Johnson to back down
35 views • 6 months ago
Join live at 8am central! Outrageous 1,500-page House govt funding package appears dead after public backlash | Joe Rogan guest debunks rumors of drones looking for loose nukes | United CEO assassin continues to be celebrated for "going Joker" | Liz Cheney and co-host of The View to be criminally investigated for J6 witness tampering | Vatican reports being on the brink of bankruptcy | 5G radiation is the real nuclear "dirty bomb" | San Francisco "health" dept hire fat woman to promote obesity | woman sues hospital/docs over transgender coercion | Trump slams Biden for selling border wall | Russian general who exposed Ukraine biolabs assassinated | Ohio Senate votes to outlaw Israel criticism
