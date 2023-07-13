The Trap of QR Codes Smart Cities and American Entertainment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A Reports From Under The Desk Special concerning the times we are living in.
Video Links:
https://kingworldnews.com/greyerz-dantes-inferno-this-catastrophic-financial-collapse-will-happen-incredibly-quickly/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vNIfXP-MdI
https://collider.com/most-powerful-marvel-characters-ranked/
The following clip which begins close to 1:12 minutes into the video is from Celestial of the www.the-masters-voice.com
Celestial can be found on youtube, bitchute, brighteon and rumble.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2EsgHhSiwM&t=1s
The written portion of Celestials blog can be found at:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/31/the-summer-is-past-october-30-2020/
I strongly urge you to visit her blog page and read the prophecies Yah has given to her, and please consider supporting her ministry efforts:
https://the-masters-voice.com/support-the-masters-voice/
If you would like to support my ministry efforts:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez
Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link:
https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup
Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy.
https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...
HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe
To reach Chelle: [email protected]