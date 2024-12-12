© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💰Rutti Frutti calls on Europeans to spend less on drugs and pornography pensions and social services, and more on weapons.
Great news, Eurobros: everyone's favorite NATO Secretary General Rutti Frutti called for a portion of pensions and social payments in Europe to be used for weapons production. He noted that the bloc's military spending should exceed 3%.
He said that he does not currently see a direct threat to any of the alliance members from Russia but called for strengthening defense.