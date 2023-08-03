BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chinese Invasion Blueprint Exposed | CRITICAL NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT | Muckraker Report
The Missing Link
The Missing Link
471 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
62 views • 08/03/2023

Chinese Invasion Blueprint Exposed | CRITICAL NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT | Muckraker Report

https://rumble.com/v32bih8-chinese-invasion-blueprint-exposed-critical-national-security-threat-muckra.html

Muckraker.com has obtained a never before published document, circulated among Chinese illegal aliens, which offers a clear blueprint on how to navigate to the United States illegally, and how to exploit the asylum system, achieve refugee status, and become embedded in America.


Month after month, thousands of military-aged Chinese nationals are crossing into the United States illegally. Some of these illegal aliens served in the Chinese armed forces, others are conducting weapons training inside the United States, and all have followed the same blueprint for infiltrating America.

China is now positioned to attack America from within. CCP loyalists are scattered across the country and more are on the way. The longer America allows this trend to continue, the more inevitable will be its defeat to China.

Watch and share this critical report with the world!

Access the full translated Invasion report 👉 https://www.muckraker.com/articles/chinese-invasion-blueprint-exposed/

👉 Follow Muckraker on Twitter https://twitter.com/realmuckraker
👉 Follow Muckraker on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/c/realmuckraker
👉 Follow Muckraker on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/realmuckraker/
👉 Follow Muckraker on Gettr https://gettr.com/user/realmuckraker
👉 Follow Muckraker on Truth https://truthsocial.com/@Realmuckraker
👉 Follow Muckraker on Gab https://gab.com/realmuckraker
👉 Follow Muckraker on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/realmuckraker/

Keywords
bio weaponsnational security threatlabschinese invasiondefund policechinese illegal aliens
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy