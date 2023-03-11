© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Pureblood'🩸Montana Bill Seeks to Ban Vaccinated Blood Donation. More Evidence of Societal Divide
Some Republicans in the State of Montana are proposing “pureblood” legislation, banning anyone who received the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine from donating blood, plasma blood products, blood derivatives, human tissue organs. The bill House Bill 645, proposed February 17, 2023 is sponsored by Miles City-based Rep. Greg Kmetz, a Republican and appears to represent an attempt to appease a frightened, and angry constituency.