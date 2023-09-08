And We Know 8.9.2023 Children rescue OPS The FINAL stage LIDDLE trending! Do not FEAR! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





August 9, 2023





More exposure of the setup by the WHITE HATS is making its way across the social media world and sliding into MSM recently. The operations seem to be gearing up and the narrative appears to be shifting to TRUTH about the bottom line to all of this we are going through… TRAFFlCKING> Listen as we go through this today step by step, from election to fear, to opening up about the 3 letter agencies and the paid off politicians.. all leaning to CHILDREN. Let’s Go.





CBD for for relaxation, stress, sleep and pain. Get 20% off your order. Visit http://cbddistillery.com/ and enter “LT”

——————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tourt

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/





Donald Trump plays chess on a 5D level! https://twitter.com/17ThankQ/status/1689047517680349184?s=20





Full Jan Halper -Hayes interview on GBN https://youtu.be/3zw8G1YC74M





They actually expected us to believe that Joe Biden won Michigan with some of the fewest counties in modern history

https://twitter.com/_johnnymaga/status/1689250626411126784?s=20





Into the Light

https://www.intothelight.movie/





“Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming - Post # 3,897” https://t.me/traceytray17/143073





Colonel Douglas Macgregor explains why the globalists are hell bent on destroying Russia and replacing Putin:https://t.me/PepeMatter/16574





Putin helps with real food https://t.me/c/1716023008/196497

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v360ra0-8.9.23-children-rescue-ops-the-final-stage-liddle-trending-do-not-fear-pray.html