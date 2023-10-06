© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Men Who Are Supposed to Protect America Are Committing a Disturbing Act
RealAmericasVoice
Real America's Voice Correspondent Anthony Aguero, reporting from Eagle Pass, Texas, at the U.S.-Mexico border, says he saw certain Border Patrol agents cut barbed wire fences put up by the State of Texas to keep illegal immigrants out.
Watch LIVE: bit.ly/plutorav