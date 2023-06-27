The [Bidan] Fiasco

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Somebody Got Caught Lying Yesterday, Big Time
* The gubment swamp is engaged in full-blown media lawfare with the public.
* DOJ & FBI must be totally, completely cleansed.
* They’re in real [political] trouble re: Hunter Biden.
* That’s why they keep escalating the Trump witch hunt.
* They know they’re caught; the evidence is overwhelming.
* Their conflicting stories can’t be true.
* They are getting ready to interfere in another election — and telegraphing how they’ll pull it off (hint: it involves A.I. censorship).
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 27 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2wn366-more-tapes-leak-out-ep.-2040-06272023.html