AFGHANISTAN - Four Part Series - Documentary - HaloDocs

The project makes an attempt to understand the causes of the Afghan war (1979-1989) and the most truthful coverage of all its stages. On a cold day on December 12, 1979, a narrow circle of members of the Politburo of the CPSU Central Committee discussed the situation in Afghanistan. After lengthy hesitation, four people (Leonid Brezhnev, Yuri Andropov, Andrey Gromyko, Dmitry Ustinov) made a fateful decision to send troops to Afghanistan. Thus began the Afghan campaign - the first and only military operation conducted by the Soviet Union outside the Warsaw Pact countries, which became the longest and most "forgotten" war in Soviet history.

