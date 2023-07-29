Twitter Bans Account For Reporting On Trans FREAK: Olive Garden KICKS Father Out Of Restaurant

Stew Peters Show

July 28, 2023

We are told by Con Inc talking heads that Elon Musk is saving free speech but Twitter is still banning speech.

Anesthesiologist Mark Huffman is back with Stew to talk about why Twitter banned his account.

In June, Elon Musk named Klaus Schwab slave Linda Yaccarino as the CEO of Twitter.

Yaccarino has said that Twitter needs to be more attractive to advertisers.

That likely means she wants to bring back censorship and ban speech.

Mark Huffman recounted a viral story in a tweet about a father who was kicked out of an Olive Garden restaurant because his daughter was frightened of a tranny waiter.

Huffman also called out Darden Restaurants which is the umbrella company of Olive Garden and this is likely why he was banned.

Under Linda Yaccarino’s new policy it’s likely not considered “advertiser friendly” to call out major companies for sheltering and defending tranny freaks.

Additionally, many Twitter accounts including Stew Peters’ are being shadow banned again.

Darden Restaurants has recently expressed excitement about their perfect 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equity Index.

Some on the Left said they hoped the little girl who was scared of the Trans would choke on a breadstick.

Twitter laughably claims the reason they kicked Mark Huffman off of Twitter is because he called for schools to be burned to the ground and rebuilt because they are ugly and look like prisons.

He was not calling for violence.

He was making an architectural point that schools are not pleasing to the eye.

All of this trans normalization and expecting kids to not be afraid is about the eventual legalization of pedophilia.

The endgame is unfettered access to children to abuse and teach them to become perverts just like them.

Back during the war in Afghanistan the American military allied with an Afghan faction that molested and abused young boys.

The U.S. military looked the other way while children were raped.

These people are sick and look at children as commodities to be traded.

We live in a world where we do not know who was on Ghislaine’s Maxwell’s sex trafficking list.

Drag queen story hour is rampant and library associations are fighting good laws from Christian Red States.

Gay marriage was legalized in 2015 and now so called conservative platforms from the Blaze to the Daily Wire give platforms to sodomites.

Elon Musk is surrounding himself with the wrong people.

They are part of the agenda to promote ever increasing levels of immorality.

Stew Peters Twitter account went from 450 million impressions in June to less than 1 million in the month of July.

American foreign policy is now all about a man’s “right” to sodomize other men and they call this “democracy”.

Elon Musk is also attempting to take down Rumble because they allow free speech and he wants a competing video streaming platform.

The trans ideology is based upon a demonic mental illness and we must stand up and save our children.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32zqvi-twitter-bans-account-for-reporting-on-trans-freak-olive-garden-kicks-father.html