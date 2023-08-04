DTR SR: No Forest On Flat Earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Once upon a time, the Internet was ablaze with a new theory called "No Forest On Flat Earth." Although erroneously named in translation, the theory is intriguing in that trees end with a lifecycle as massive silicon versions of their former selves no confused for mountains. In this episode, we review the claims, and compare possible correlations with the expanding earth theory submitted by Neal Adams some years back. Enjoy.