🚨 Autopsy Results Find Causal Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines & Death from Myocarditis
"So of course we have to determine the difference between a correlation – that this adverse event happened after vaccination – and the vaccine caused the event. And that's the whole point of this study. The authors are claiming to have demonstrated clear causality. It's what makes this study quite profound."
https://youtu.be/y624aHC5TIk