LIVE: #CPAC2024 Child Mutilation Chloe Cole with Eugene Delgaudio

Chloe Cole ~ "As I've started becoming a Public Advocate, I have noticed that there's been a huge influx in many people detransioning and desisting and coming forward with their stories online. And many of them even following, in the footsteps of mine, going to their state legislatures and testifying to protect the rights of kids And it's just been incredible to watch and be a part of it!".





Eugene Delgaudio ~ "That's beautiful. That is really beautiful. Wow! What a testimony to have an impact like that!".





Sign The Protect Children's Innocence Petition Here: https://traditionalvalues.us/Protect-...





