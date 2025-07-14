Satisfy Your Soul’s Deepest Longing by Pursuing Your God-Given Desires - Otis Ledbetter

At birth, each of us possesses a God-given hunger that we will spend our lives trying to satisfy. What separates hunger from being healthy or unhealthy comes down to the choices we make in our pursuit of these desires. Author and lead pastor of Sonrise Church, Otis Ledbetter, discusses the critical topic of God-given hunger. His book, Soul Hunger: Satisfy Your Heart’s Deepest Longing, discusses the balance between pursuing godly desires and descending into sinful behavior devolved from them. There’s nothing sinful about God-given desires, Otis says, but the innate sinful nature of man can sometimes skew our pursuit of something that started as good and pure. Walk in the Fruits of the Spirit and remain in God’s counsel to stay steadfast amid life’s temptations.









TAKEAWAYS





Good Fruits of the Spirit and righteous desire can descend to sin if we make bad choices





You must be truthful with yourself to identify your desires and whether you’re pursuing them righteously





Pleasure, pursued in the light of the Holy Spirit, can be amazing and edifying





Salvation isn’t fire insurance, it’s a lifestyle









