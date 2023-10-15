Metaphysics 1. We only perceive our own ideas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 18th century Irish Philosopher George Berkeley wrote that we only perceive our own ideas. What he meant was that a person only ever experiences his own personal experience. The implications of this are vast. At the beginning I mention my recent series, "What Meher Baba Really Taught." It can be found several places online, including here: • What Meher Baba Really Taught Recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC June 2023. The full Metaphysics series of 20 videos was uploaded from June 1 - Oct. 3, 2023.