Identifying the Little Horn of Daniel, Part One

Join Tom Stapleton as he walks through the Little Horn of Daniel 7, as part one of his study following this critical end times player through the prophecies of both Daniel and Revelation.
Understanding who the Little Horn is will be crucial to understanding all of the final time prophecies of Scripture. Unbeknownst to him, the Little Horn is positioning himself even now to fulfill his role in end times prophecy.
