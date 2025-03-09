BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Young Hearts Part 68 - 9th March 2025 | Cardiac Events Increased Tenfold
Young Hearts Part 68 - 9th March 2025 | Cardiac Events Increased Tenfold

Sadly, this is the last Young Hearts video in the series. Work commitments have taken priority. I've had a good run for the last 4 years with people running my business for me. But a key person has resigned and I need to jump back in to keep the wheels turning and food on the table.
I may find time to make other vids that don't depend so much on keeping up to date by collecting info on a daily basis. But that's it unfortunately, for Young Hearts.
Thanks to everyone mirrored Young Hearts videos, shared links , and for words of encouragement in the comments section.
I'll be seeing you around the comments of other channels no doubt.

~checkur6

Thanks checkur6 for all your great work over the past few years.

~The Prisoner


Mirrored - checkur6


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

